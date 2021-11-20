Mary Evelyn Goldsborough, “Memom”, “Aunt Mini Muffin”, “Maude”, 89, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on November 13, 2021 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on May 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Violet Norris and the late John Walter Norris. She was the loving wife of the late James M. Goldsborough, whom she married on June 15, 1952 in St. John’s Church, Hollywood, MD, and who preceded her in death on July 18, 1995. Mary is survived by her children James “Gary” M. Goldsborough of Hollywood, MD, Patrick Goldsborough (Alice) of Hollywood, MD, Kathleen Hollyer of Hollywood, MD, Chris Goldsborough (Kelly) of Hollywood, MD, and Dale Goldsborough (Lisa) of Hollywood, MD, her siblings Francis Norris of California, MD, Sharon Lee Rollins of Dentsville, MD, and Darlene Russell of Hollywood, MD, her grandchildren Lisa Goldsborough, Emily Dobson (Matt), Megan Goldsborough, Ryan Goldsborough (Becki), Jeff Hollyer, James Hollyer (Catie), Kasey Goldsborough, Olivia Goldsborough, Alexis Goldsborough, Bonnie Hollyer, Chase Goldsborough (Carolyn), Angie Goldsborough, and Melanie Goldsborough, as well as ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Charles Norris.

Mary was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD, and attended St. John’s School and St. Mary’s Academy. She was a Branch Manager at First National Bank of St. Mary’s for 23 years, retiring in 1994. Mary belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department for 50+ years, as well as St. John’s Homebound Eucharist Program, Helping Hands, and St. Mary’s Literacy Program.

Mary Evelyn “Memom” Goldsborough had the spirit of an angel. She loved her family and friends. Her true love was her husband, Jimmy. She cherished time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, especially when the stars would align and everyone could be there. She would always have tears of joy during those moments.

Mary loved music from ABBA, having parties, playing games, telling jokes and rhymes, the Cowboys, dancing, laughing, and Thanksgiving Day. She loved any time spent with the ones she loved. She enjoyed being involved in her community, including St. John’s Church, where she attended mass daily. She loved the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department community and sharing great times. She was the Social Coordinator for a number of years, as we all love hearing the crazy stories.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD, with prayers recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Goldsborough, Jeff Hollyer, James Hollyer, Matt Dobson, Gavin Dobson, and Billy Joe Russell. Honorary pallbearers will be Chase Goldsborough, Mark Norris, and her granddaughters.

Mary’s favorite color was blue. If any friends or family would like to wear blue on the day of the funeral, that would be great, but it is not required.

Contributions may be made to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 7, Hollywood, MD 20636 and St. John’s Catholic Church, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

