On Tuesday, November 16th 2021, Barbara Belinda Grooms, 62, of Hughesville, Maryland peacefully went home to join her loved ones in Heaven. She was born in Washington D.C. on April 2, 1959 to William Elias Habib and Evelyn Helene Habib Abou-Kassim. She was one (1) of four (4) daughters.

After Barbara graduated from Potomac Senior High in Oxon Hill, Md., she attended Prince George’s Community College and received an Associates Degree in Business. After college, she began what became a lifelong career as a Mortgage Loan Officer. Throughout the years, she created lasting relationships with her clients and she unconditionally loved her work.

She was happily married to the love of her life, Kevin Grooms for 38 years. Their love was inspirational and together they established a beautiful family.

Barbara touched many lives with generosity and had the beautiful spirit of giving. Her Family was her world and she dedicated her life to being an incredible mother to her two children, Nicholas and Jenna Grooms. She supported their passions and challenges always being there rooting them on every step of the way, even when they became parents themselves. She made a hobby of spoiling her grandchildren and loved every moment spent with them. She loved traveling with her sisters to the Atlantis in the Bahamas where she would relax, enjoy the beach and play the slots. Barbara had a contagious laugh and a personality that would light up any room.

Barbara was a gift to all who loved her and her memory will forever be cherished through family and friends. She will be missed more than words can express but we are comforted knowing that this may be the end of her physical life on Earth but it’s the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Kevin Grooms; 1 child of her own, Jenna Grooms (Kelly Grooms) of Hughesville, Maryland and 1 child through marriage, Nicholas Grooms of Mechanicsville, Maryland; her sisters Adele Traylor of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, Maryann Habib of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, and Louise Habib (Joseph Mundo) of Mechanicsville, Maryland; her nephew Christopher Traylor (Kiersten Traylor), and her grandchildren, Taylor Grooms, Madison Grooms, Evelyn Grooms and Olivia Grooms.

The family will be accepting friends for a Celebration of Life and Visitation, Monday, November 22, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Prayer and Remembrances from family and friends to begin at 7:00 p.m. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Immaculate Conception, 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.

In Lieu of Flowers please consider a blood donation to the American Red Cross or a monetary donation to the American Kidney Fund.