YNC Ronald Raymond West, Ret. USN, 80, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Charlotte Hall Maryland Veterans Home, Charlotte Hall, MD. He was born on January 1, 1941 in Baltimore, MD to the late Joseph Roy West and Dorothy Frances (Grutkowski) West.

After graduating from Patterson High School in Baltimore, MD, Ron would enlist in the United States Navy. A proud American, Ron served two tours in Vietnam and made his career as a Naval Officer. Throughout his service to our country Ron received numerous awards and medals: Navy Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, two (2) Vietnam Service Ribbons, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, four (4) Navy Unit Commendations, three (3) Meritorious Unit Commendations, Philippine Presidential Citation and the Good Conduct Award. After his decorated service, Ron would happily retire honorably in 1989 from his military service. Never one to sit back, Ron began a second career as a Security Officer for Honeywell and would continue his career as a government contractor until his retirement in 2012.

Ron met and fell in love with his wife of over twenty-three (23) years, Linda West. Together they built a wonderful and loving marriage and combined their families. Ron was very proud of his two daughters, Kimberly and RosiLee and happily became a step-father to Richard, Denise and Christine. With five children now, he excitedly welcomed eleven (11) grandchildren and six (6) great-grandchildren.

He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who loved his family above all else. His world revolved around his family and spending time with them brought him great joy. He spent his life working hard and supporting his family the best way he could. Ron was an avid sports fan and rooted for the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles. His enjoyment of history made Williamsburg, VA a favorite vacation spot for him and Linda. Ron also enjoyed collecting presidential stamps and has amassed quite a collection to be passed down for generations. Ron was an active man, who loved to take his beautiful bride dancing at the LaPlata American Legion and Morningside VFW. He could spend hours hanging out with friends, talking and reminiscing with a cold Budweiser.

Whether you knew him as Ronald, Ron, Dad, Grandfather or Great-grandfather, you knew his commitment to his family. The legacy of honor, strength and hard-work he projected will be carried on and duplicated for generations.

Ron is survived by his wife, Linda West of Mechanicsville, MD; daughters, Kimberly Sobus (Richard) of Dundalk, MD and RosiLee Teague (Brian) of Fairbanks, AK; step-children, Richard Gilliam (Shannon) of Coltons Point, MD, Denise Hill (David) of Chaptico, MD and Christine Young (Greg) of Blacksburg, VA; eleven (11) grandchildren; six (6) great-grandchildren; his sister, Carolyn Malczewski (William) of Columbia, MD and one niece and one nephew. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy West.

The family will receive friends from Ron’s Memorial Gatherings on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made in Ron’s name to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 530, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

