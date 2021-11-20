Kyle Steven Kidwell, 28, of St. Leonard, MD, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, November 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his devoted family. He was born on September 12, 1993 in Clinton, MD and was the loving son of Debra (Richards) Hale and William Leonard Kidwell, Jr., as well as a stepson to Glenn Hale.

Kyle was a graduate of South River High School. He would go on to become a mechanic at Academy Ford. He loved working on engines and could fix most mechanical problems. He enjoyed working with his hands and made many wonderful friends throughout his career.

A gamer at heart, Kyle enjoyed spending hours on his PlayStation with a controller in his hand playing games like Madden and Call of Duty. He could be found any hour of the night talking strategy online with his friends and stepbrother Michael. Kyle was an avid football fan and especially enjoyed fantasy football. His favorite team was the Washington Redskins. He knew the players, stats and was great at projecting the weekly winners. He also was really into food and recipes. Kyle would search for hours to find the perfect recipes he wanted to try.

Kyle was a wonderful son, caring brother and awesome uncle. He had a special place in his heart for his nieces and nephew and loved to spoil them as much as possible. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone all they had to do was ask. He fought to spend as much time as possible with his family, but God felt his struggle and brought him home where he is now at peace. He may not be here now, but know he is always looking down and guiding us through life. As you remember his smile or hear his laughter, remember the fighting spirit and his will to share a beautiful life with all those he loved.

Kyle is survived by his mother, Debra Hale (Step-father Glenn) of St. Leonard, MD; father, William Leonard Kidwell, Jr. of Upper Marlboro, MD; siblings, Connie Garrett (Timothy) of St. Leonard, MD and Michael Hale (Colleen) of Bowie, MD; nieces and nephews, Austin, Kayleigh, Brynn and Kinsley; Maternal Grandfather, Paul (Granddad) Richards, Paternal Grandmother, Shirley (Grandma) Kidwell; Godparents, Aunt Phyllis VanTassel and Uncle Mike Windsor; best friend, Jon Prouty; Great Uncle John (Unk) Richards and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandmother, Marie (Me-Me) Richards, Paternal Grandfather, William (Pop Pop) Kidwell, Sr., Aunt Belinda (Nina) Windsor, Uncle Wayne Van Tassel and Great Aunt Ruth Richards.

The family will receive friends for Kyle’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 17510 Horsehead Road, Brandywine, MD 20613. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s. Interment will follow immediately in Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made in Kyle’s name to Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 or to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 17510 Horsehead Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.

