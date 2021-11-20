Mary Louise Wathen, 62 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on November 11, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown.

Mary was born on June 24, 1959 in Leonardtown, MD to John William Vallandingham and Hilda Lucille Morgan Vallandingham.

Mary was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. She was blessed to be able to stay home and raise her four children. Mary was devoted to her family. She enjoyed collecting anything that had Betty Boop on it. She loved going to yard sales, art and craft events and going to car shows. Her kids say she loved to dance. She looked forward to spending time with her family and especially being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her companion, George Harrison Bowles; her children, Wendy Bryant (Kevin) of Luggoff, S.C., Tammy Wathen Lee (Earl “EJ”) of Mechanicsville, MD and Randy Wathen of Leonardtown, MD, her siblings, Patsy Mattingly (Stevie) of Morganza, MD, Barbara Quade (Ricky) of Mechanicsville, MD, John Vallandingham of Lexington Park, MD, Bonnie Kopp (Greg) of Mentor, Ohio and brother-in-law Frank Panetta; her 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Wathen and her sister, Christine Panetta and many extended friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with Prayers by Reverend Joe Orlando at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. There will be a Funeral Service on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. with interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

