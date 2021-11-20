AD1 Raymond Anthony Galgano, USN, (Ret,) 64, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on November 14, 2021 at his home.

Raymond was born on July 12, 1957 in Huntington, NY to the late Daniel Anton Galgano and Victoria Marie Henle Galgano. He graduated in 1976 from Miramar High School in Miramar, FL. In 1983 he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for twenty dedicated years until his retirement in October 2003 as a P‐3 Flight Engineer. On March 30, 1983 he married his wife, Anne Marie Galgano in Syracuse, New York. Together they celebrated over thirty‐eight wonderful years of marriage. Raymond had an affinity for the water; was an avid water skier who enjoyed fishing and boating. He enjoyed working on cars, especially his red corvette and motorcycle. He loved his family and enjoyed

spending time with them.

In addition to his beloved wife, Raymond is also survived by his sons: Raymond Anthony Galgano, Jr. of Millbury, MA, Jarrod Michael Galgano of Arlington, VA, and Cody John Galgano of California, MD; his siblings, Daniel Galgano and Mary Keough; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Galgano. Visitation will be at 9:30 am, followed by a Christian Mass at 10:00 am with Reverend Raymond Schmidt on November 22, 2021 at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will be held at a later date at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Saranac Lake, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name, may be made to the War Fighter Advance, P.O. Box 222, Patuxent River, MD 20670 or at www.warfighteradvance.org.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.