David Raymond “Dave” Hicks Sr., 84, died peacefully at Hospice House in Callaway, MD surrounded by his loving family on November 13, 2021. He was born on October 31, 1937 in Staten Island, New York. He was the oldest of five children of the late Raymond and Dorothy Van Vechten Hicks.

Dave entered the National Guard in 1954, graduated from Curtis High School in 1955, and joined the Navy in 1958. Duty assignments included RTC Great Lakes IL; Airman “P” School, NATTC Norman, OK; AT “A” School, NATTC Memphis TN; Naval Academy Preparatory School, NTC Bainbridge MD; NAF Annapolis MD; NROTC Unit, Purdue University; Fighter Squadron 11, NAS Cecil Field FL; Light Photographic Squadron 62, NAS Cecil Field FL; Weapon Systems Test Division, NATC Patuxent River MD; Aircraft Maintenance Department, NAS Bermuda; and the Naval Aviation Logistics Center, NAS Patuxent River MD.

Dave retired from the U.S. Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer after 22 years of service, was later a self-employed consultant to various Defense contractors, and most recently operated a tax preparation business. He enjoyed singing karaoke, woodworking, golf, bluegrass and classical music, spending time with his family, and watching sports – especially the Washington Nationals and Washington Redskins. He was well-known throughout St. Mary’s County.

He is survived by his dearly beloved companion, Mary Lou Bassford of Hollywood, MD; by his children, David Raymond Hicks Jr. (Irene) of Boise, ID; Robert Hicks of Mount Vernon, WA; Margaret Ann Upchurch (Gordon) of Bedias, TX; Catherine Marie Gardner (Tommy) of Drayden, MD; and James Howard Hicks (Barbie) of Clarksburg, WV; his stepchildren, Veronica Rose Heard (Ralph), Robin Marie Guy (Perry), Wanda Faye Mellies, and Douglas Wade Norris, all of Leonardtown, MD; Norma Jean Joy (Tom), and Troy Anthony Norris (Shirl) of Hollywood, MD; Thomas Jerry Norris of Carolina Shores, NC; Margaret Darlene Sogn (Bruce) of Ramsey, MN; twenty-nine grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, three great- great-grandchildren, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are his brother Ed (Cindy) of Hazlet NJ, and two sisters, Mary Hicks and Doris Hicks-Tillman of Toms River NJ. Dave was pre-deceased by his second wife of twenty-eight years — the great love of his life, Margaret Ruby Lyon Hicks, by his third wife of nine years, Catherine Teresa Tippett Hicks, by his first wife, Nancy Kathleen Baird, a brother, James Hicks of San Diego, CA, and one grandson, Robert Alvin Hicks.

The family will receive friends at the Brinsfield Funeral Home on November 17, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Prayers will be celebrated by Pastor Steve Humphrey at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Mechanicsville, on November 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Christ Episcopal Church, Chaptico in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ralph Heard, Tom Joy, Perry Guy, Tommy Gardner, Johnny Heard and Tommy Joy. Honorary pallbearers will be Lewis Beckley, Michelle Bean, Lisa-Marie Karr, Brennan Norris, Lindsey Norris, Justin Jones, Alex Sogn and Kevin Heard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s – PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD, or to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church – 27108 Mt. Zion Church Rd, Mechanicsville, MD, or to the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad – PO Box 299, Leonardtown, MD.

