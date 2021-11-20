Rebecca “Becky” Estelle Hallman, 73, of Waldorf Maryland, passed away on November 14, 2021 in the Hospice House of Hospice of Charles County with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 23, 1948 to James Elmer Richards, Sr. and Bernice Estelle Richards “DeMarr”. She was one (1) of seven (7) children, growing up in Brandywine, Maryland until 9th grade when she moved to Waldorf, Maryland.

After Becky graduated high school at La Plata High School, she had many different jobs before starting her career with Jimmy Richard’s & Sons Excavating. She was their Book Keeper for 25 years. In 1991 she met the love of her life, Thomas Michael Hallman. It was rare to see one without the other and together they said their vows to God and their families in 1995. They shared 21 delightful years of marriage together before his passing in December of 2016.

To know Becky was to know a strong and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had a heart of gold and would go out of her way to help anyone. Her kindness and heart-warming smile were what made people gravitate to her. She could make friends anywhere she went. A few of her favorite things to do was to go antique shopping. She loved to find the rare and unique items that she would either bring home or if something reminded her of you, she would buy it to give to you. It was her love language, just a reminder to you that she is thinking of you always. When she wasn’t shopping, she would enjoy a long walk on the beach, feeling the sun on her skin and the wind blowing away all of her worries. When the weather wasn’t nice, she would stay inside, read her bible and crochet small gifts for her friends and family or donate blankets to the people in need.

Now that Becky has passed into the arms of our Lord, we should remind ourselves that while this is the end of Becky’s physical life on Earth, it’s the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for her.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jean Quade of Waldorf, Maryland; her brother James Elmer Richards, Jr. of La Plata, Maryland; her sisters Martha E Hull of Hughesville, Maryland and Dorothy V. Vest of Hughesville, Maryland; her Grandchildren, Raymond Albert Shirley, Jr., Bradley Allen Shirley, Brooke Lee Quade, and Melody Gene Mooreman and her; Step Sons Mike Willett and Tommy Hallman; Step Grandchildren, Cathe, Else, Diego, Shilo and Alexa. She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Michael Hallman; her parents James Elmer Richards, Sr. and Bernice Estelle Richards; her daughter Julie Rene Shirley; her brothers Albert Henry Richards and Benson Leroy Richards, Sr. and her sister Shirley Mae Richards.

The family will be accepting friends for her Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with prayer at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Ebony Davis, of Trinity Baptist Church. On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. there will be another Life Celebration Visitation at 10:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service starting at 11:00 a.m. with her Interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601, immediately following. There will be a Memorial Gathering afterwards at Trinity Baptist Church, 2671 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers a donation made be made in Becky’s honor to the Trinity Baptist Church, 2671 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

