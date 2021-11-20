Glenda Sue King, 72, passed away at UM Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland on November 16, 2021. She was born in Pensacola, Florida to James Randolph Harris and Evelyn Christal Cotton on December 16, 1948.

She graduated from school at Ballou High School and she went to work many different jobs before she started her career as a Graphic Artist for Byron Motion Pictures. She was a fiercely dedicated mom to her children, raising all of them to go on to accomplish great things. Family came first and was above all else, a value she instilled in all those around her. Her smile was contagious and her kind and loving heart made her friends everywhere she went.

She has many passions and hobbies but a few of her favorite things to do was spending time at the beach, sitting down with a good book, or watching a good murder mystery on tv. What she loved above all was spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling them every chance she got.

To know Glenda is to know a strong and devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Friend. She will be greatly missed by many but her legacy will live on in the eyes of the generations to come.

She is survived by her daughter, Martha Heneghan of La Plata, MD; her Son-in-Law, Patrick “PJ” Heneghan of La Plata, MD; her son, Christopher Mathew King of Jacksonville, Fl; her grandchildren Autumn “Twinkle Toes” Belle Heneghan, Amber “Amberlenie” Elizabeth Heneghan, Austin “Old Man” Patrick Heneghan, and Christopher Angle King. She is preceded in death by both of her parents James Randolph Harris and Evelyn Christal Cotton.

The family will be accepting friends for her Life Celebration on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Steve Humphrey. Her interment will be at Wesleyan Memorial Gardens, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646, immediately following the Funeral Service.

If you would like to donate flowers to the family, they ask that you send them to Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, Maryland.