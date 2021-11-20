Gregory Alan Dean, 57, of Kensington, MD died suddenly after a very brief illness on November 4, 2021.

Greg was born on December 7, 1963, in Leonardtown, MD, to Franklin Wilson (Frank) Dean and Mary Gertrude (Hayden) Dean, both deceased. He grew up as part of a loving family in Hollywood, MD. He is survived by his sister, Karen Ann Dean of Baltimore, and his beloved niece Jennifer Leigh List (Earl Lee) of Philadelphia, PA.

Greg was a 1981 graduate of Ryken High School in Leonardtown, MD. He went on to graduate (1985) with a B.S. Degree from Western Maryland College in Westminster, MD. It was at Western Maryland that he met his ‘band of brothers’ as a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity; he was blessed to have these lifelong friends by his side – literally, until the day of his death.

After graduating with honors from Western Maryland, Greg began a long career working in building materials sales – most certainly inspired by his father Frank, who spent 60 years leading Dean Lumber & Supply Company in Hollywood. Greg settled in Kensington, working at Georgia Pacific and – for more than 20 years – at The Roof Center, where he had management roles in multiple stores.

He spent decades supporting The Washington Redskins, traveling first with his father and uncle, and later with the ‘band of brothers’ to more games at RFK Stadium and FedEx Field than anyone can remember. As he had come to say to younger fans, “I’m old enough to remember when they were a winning team!” In spite of the sarcasm, he still rooted for the Washington Football Team every week.

Over time, Greg became somewhat of a student of baseball, and eagerly rooted for the Washington Nationals – especially in recent years, The Nationals rewarded his allegiance more consistently than the Redskins.

Greg’s love of music is ‘legendary.’ His first live concert was the band KISS in 1980. The ticket stub from this concert occupies the first page of the first volume of countless photo albums that document the evolution of his musical passions – and his MANY adventures. From Washington, DC to New York; from Nashville to Chicago; from Dallas to London………he traveled to see Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead (subsequently Dead & Company); Bob Dylan; The Who; and John Prine.

Greg was a loving and supportive son, brother, and uncle. No matter how far his travels took him, family (including friends who were family) always came first, and his ties to Hollywood remained strong throughout his life. Greg’s life was far too short. But his family is comforted by the certainty that he has been welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven and reunited with Frank and Gertrude, and with so many other dear family members and friends who were there to greet him.

Greg would want all who read this to remember him in these lyrics from John Prine’s 2018 song ‘When I Get To Heaven:’

“When I get to heaven, I’m gonna shake God’s hand

Thank him for more blessings than one man can stand

Then I’m gonna get a guitar and start a rock-n-roll band

Check into a swell hotel; ain’t the afterlife grand?”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD with inurnment to follow.

The family will also welcome all who would like to celebrate his life more casually at Miller’s Ale House in Rockville, MD on Friday, December 10th beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Greg was always a passionate supporter of our US Military Veterans; to honor his memory, the family asks that donations be made in Greg’s name to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.