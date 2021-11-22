Expanded Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated the eligibility criteria for local COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics in accordance with updated authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

All individuals 18 years of age and older are now eligible for a booster dose after completion of primary vaccination with any FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

The following populations are now eligible to schedule an additional/booster COVID-19 vaccine dose through SMCHD:

Individuals with compromised immune systems (Pfizer or Moderna recipients): 3rd dose, at least 28 days after 2nd dose 4th dose, 6 months after the 3rd dose When registering for a vaccine appointment, please mark “yes” to the immune-compromise question

(Pfizer or Moderna recipients): All individuals age 18 and older: Johnson & Johnson recipients, at least 2 months after 1st dose Pfizer or Moderna recipients, at least 6 months after 2nd dose



Eligible individuals do not have to receive the same type/brand of COVID-19 vaccine as their initial vaccination; each of the available COVID-19 vaccines may be “mixed and matched” for the additional/booster dose after completion of the primary vaccination.

For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330 or St. Mary’s County Library at (240) 523-3340. Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.

“Booster doses give adults who completed their primary vaccine series several months ago a chance to better protect themselves from COVID-19 infection and complications,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “This is especially important as we head into a season of holiday gatherings and colder weather.”

For local COVID-19 updates, information, and data visit smchd.org/coronavirus