One Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving School Bus in Lexington Park

On Monday, November 22, 2021, at approximately 2:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Hermanville Road and Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries involving a school bus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find Bus 646 in the roadway with one vehicle off the roadway.

The single occupant of the black sedan was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency medical personnel stood by on the scene for approximately one hour and obtained multiple care refusal forms from students/parents on the scene. All students, and the operator of the school bus reported no injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

