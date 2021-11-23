UPDATE: 51-Year-Old Waldorf Man Succumbs to Injuries After Motor Vehicle Crash on St. Charles Parkway

UPDATE: On November 21, 2021, at 3:37 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of St. Charles Parkway and St. Ignatius Drive for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a vehicle was making a left turn from St. Ignatius Drive onto St. Charles Parkway when he failed to negotiate the turn, went across the median, and struck a tree.

The driver, Jeffrey Morgan Hedrick, 51, of Waldorf, was transported to a hospital.

On November 22, Hedrick was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PFC D. Walker at 301-609-3251. The investigation is continuing.

