Two Pedestrians Flown to Area Trauma Centers After Being Struck by Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Monday, November 22, 2021, at approximately 5:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Tower Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving two pedestrians.

Police requested a helicopter be pre-launched for the victims injuries.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find two pedestrians laying in the roadway and confirmed both victims, one a teenage male, and the other an adult female both needed aviation transport.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one to an area Children’s Trauma Center, and the second victim to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision and performing Traffic Reconstruction for precautionary reasons. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to assist with road closures and traffic control.

Preliminary reports indicate, the pickup truck the two victims were traveling in had a mattress come out the bed of the truck and and land on Great Mills Road. While trying to retrieve the mattress they were struck by the Ford SUV.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continuing the investigation

Updates will be provided when they become available.

