UPDATE: Woman and 13-Year-Old Boy Flown to Area Trauma Centers After Being Struck by Vehicle in Lexington Park

UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle collision with two pedestrians in Lexington Park that resulted in injuries.

On Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:35 pm, Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision in the area of Great Mills Road and Darcy Lane involving two pedestrians. Deputies arrived on scene and observed two vehicles in the roadway and two pedestrians lying in the roadway with obvious injuries.

Due to the severity of the crash, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 1995 Chevrolet truck was carrying an unsecured load when a mattress flew out of the truck bed and landed in the roadway. The truck’s operator, Michelle Lee Williams, 49 of California, had turned the vehicle around and parked in the center left-turn lane at Great Mills Road and Darcy Lane. Williams and a 13-year-old male passenger got out of the truck to retrieve the mattress.

A 1997 Ford Expedition, driven by Laquan Woodland, 32 of Lexington Park, was traveling eastbound on Great Mills Road when it struck the mattress, Williams and the juvenile.

Williams was flown to a regional hospital for non-incapacitating injuries and the juvenile was flown to another hospital where the juvenile is listed in stable condition. The occupants of the Ford Expedition refused medical treatment at the scene.

At this time, poor lighting, dark clothing and the pedestrians illegally in the roadway are contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and has not already provided a statement is asked to call Cpl. Brandon Foor at 301-475-4200, ext. 2265 or email [email protected].

