No Injuries Reported After Rollover Collision in California

On Sunday, November 22, 2021, at approximately 9:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Andrews Church Road and FDR Boulevard in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported as serious with one vehicle overturned and one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with one vehicle on its side, with all occupants out of the vehicles.

Emergency medical personnel obtained care refusal forms from all occupants, and no injuries were reported.



