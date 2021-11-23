Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Crash After Erratic Driver Flees Attempted Traffic Stop

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash late Sunday night. The crash occurred at Michigan Avenue and Bunker Hill Road in Northeast, Washington, DC.

The driver, an adult male, who was killed in the crash had just fled an attempted traffic stop in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville.

On November 21, 2021, at approximately 10:55 p.m., a Prince George’s County Police Officer observed a driver in a silver Acura driving in an erratic manner and conducted a traffic stop. The driver initially stopped, but when the officer approached the car on foot, the driver sped off.

The preliminary investigation revealed that with his emergency equipment activated, the officer pursued the fleeing car and broadcasted the vehicle’s tags over the radio. Another officer ran the tag with his mobile computer and advised the tags did not belong on that vehicle.



Simultaneously, as the officer’s supervisor then cancelled the pursuit per departmental policy, the driver lost control of his car and crashed into a tree.

The crash occurred approximately 43 seconds after the driver fled the attempted traffic stop. PGPD officers arrived at the crash scene shortly after the collision and attempted to render aid to the driver

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. The decedent was transported to the DC Medical Examiner’s Office. There were no other occupants in the Acura.

The decedent is identified as 28-year-old Isiah Smith of Washington, DC.

As is protocol, the involved PGPD officer has been placed on administrative leave. Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to call the Internal Affairs Division at 301-516-5721.

