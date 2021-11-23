La Plata High School’s National Honor Society continue Thanksgiving tradition

Members of La Plata High School’s National Honor Society (NHS) recently collected food for, put together and delivered Thanksgiving food baskets.

Families of La Plata students were selected by the school’s pupil personnel worker (PPW) to receive the food baskets that were brimming with donations collected by NHS members from club members, teachers and staff, and Key Club members. The program has been overseen by the group for more than two decades, Nicole Deavers, who co-sponsors NHS with Victoria Lee, said.

Members of La Plata’s NHS worked with those in the Key Club to host a Trunk-or-Treat event at the school earlier this year. The club also holds a monthly Teacher Appreciation Breakfast and offers peer tutoring.

Members of La Plata High School’s National Honor Society donated food for Thanksgiving baskets. The club put the baskets together and delivered them to families of La Plata students. From left are Corinne Mahaffey, junior; Emma Vanden Berg, senior; Haley Holcomb, junior; and Camryn Ging, junior.

