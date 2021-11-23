Flags Lowered in Honor of Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Michael Cahall

This is to advise that Commissioner President Randy Guy has ordered the Maryland and St. Mary’s County flags immediately lowered to half-staff in honor of Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Michael Cahall, who passed away Saturday, Nov. 18, 2021.

The flags will be lowered until the date of internment, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

In addition to leading the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, Chief Cahall served in many roles in St. Mary’s County emergency response teams, including as past president of the St. Mary’s County Advanced Life Support unit.

“We send our condolences to his family. Chief Cahall will be greatly missed in our county,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

