ARREST VIDEO: Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Shoplifting at California Walmart

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, Trooper J. Engleman from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the Walmart at 45485 Miramar Way, in California, for the report of a theft in progress.

Police determined that Shamiya Shawnte Taylor, 21 of Lexington Park, stole items with a combined value over $250.00.

The investigation revealed that Taylor failed to scan multiple items at the self-checkout register, and a review of the video surveillance showed Taylor only scanned one item and proceeded to bag the remainder of the items in her cart without scanning them. Taylor told police she only scanned one item in her cart because she was tired of waiting for an associate to assist her with an issue scanning the merchandise, so she just took it.

Taylor was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.00 – Shoplifting.



