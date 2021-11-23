Police Searching for Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder and First-Degree Assault in La Plata

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 5:53 a.m., officers responded to the 9500 block of Crain Highway in La Plata for the report of an assault in progress.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with severe injuries. He was transported to a hospital where he was treated. The suspect had already fled.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect walked into a building and started punching the victim multiple times.

During the assault, the suspect repeatedly said he was going to kill the victim. The suspect fled the scene in a car.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as Ezra Charles Calloway, 41, of Suitland. A warrant is on file charging Calloway with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Calloway is 6’1” and weighs about 240 pounds.

He may be driving a light gray or silver-colored Dodge Journey with Maryland registration 3EV6828. The vehicle has an Air Force sticker to the left of the registration plate. Calloway has been known to carry a firearm.

Anyone with information about Calloway’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but rather call 9-1-1. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Cpl. C. Smith at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

