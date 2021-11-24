St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Fraud Suspect Who Scammed Woman of Large Amount of Cash

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a fraud investigation.

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be an attorney who advised the victim that a grandson had been in a car accident in another state.

The suspect then convinced the victim to withdraw a large amount of cash to give to the fraudulent victim of the car accident. The man, claiming to be named “Jason,” came to the victim’s home and obtained the money.

The suspect is described as speaking broken English with a Hispanic accent, who wore a dark jacket with patches on it. The suspect appeared to have facial hair under the surgical mask he was wearing. The suspect left the area in a newer Camaro.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Chad Hartzell at 301-475-4200, ext. 8024 or email [email protected]. Case # 56298-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

