Washington D.C. Man Arrested at Solomons Fastop for Disorderly Conduct

November 24, 2021
On November 21, 2021 Deputy Freeland of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Solomons Fastop, located at 13888 HG Trueman Road in Solomons, for a reported disorderly subject.

Deputy Freeland observed a male subject slumped in the driver’s seat with an open bottle of beer to which he offered the Deputy.

Additional police units arrived on scene and observed a machete and hatchet inside the vehicle.

The operator, Gary Leon Mitchell, 42 of Washington D.C., was detained while a search of the vehicle was conducted.

While in police custody, Mitchell was shouting profanities and causing a disturbance in a public setting.

Mitchell was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Concealing a Deadly Weapon and Disorderly Conduct.

