VIDEO: Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating a Double Murder in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the woods in the area of the Colony Square Water Station, on South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene where the body of an adult and a child were located and were collecting evidence and continuing the investigation.

A Spokesperson from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office told SMNEWSNET.COM that there were investigating a double homicide, and no further details were available at this time.

Wayne Carroll Key Jr., age 42 of Great Mills, has been developed as a person of interest in this case.

Key is also wanted on prior warrants for burglary, assault, harassment, child support, and is being sought for questioning in this homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wayne Carroll Key Jr., is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008

Updates will be provided as they become available.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



