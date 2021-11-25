Restricted and Closed Roads on Friday, November 26, 2021 for Christmas on the Square in Leonardtown

The Town of Leonardtown and its community partners start this year’s holiday season on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. with the traditional Christmas on the Square and Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The lighting of the Town Christmas Tree is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Closures and Restrictions:

Downtown Leonardtown Square – including Washington Street and Fenwick Street – will be closed to through traffic from 2 pm – 10 pm

Courthouse Drive, Guyther Drive, Camalier Drive, portions of Park Avenue, Shadrick Street, Pope Street and Church Street will also have extremely restricted access before and during the event.

Residents living around Tudor Hall should enter Town via Lawrence Avenue to access their neighborhood, as access to Courthouse Drive will be restricted.

Parking/Shuttles:

Once in-town parking lots are full, spectators will be directed to auxiliary lots.

For cars to exit town efficiently and safely after Santa’s arrival, the fire truck rides will be shutting down completely at 6:45 pm. Please plan accordingly.

Spectators are encouraged to park at College of Southern Maryland or the Governmental Center and take advantage of the free shuttle bus service which runs between CSM, the Governmental Center and

St. Aloysius Church from 4:30 pm – 9:30 pm. Shuttle service for the evening is courtesy of Patuxent Transportation, International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Winpisinger Education & Technology Center and Carter Bus Service.

Handicap parking is also available in town in the public lot next to the Hair Company. Once this lot is full, spectators will be directed to the CSM or Governmental Center parking.

Parking can also be found at Leonardtown Elementary School and St. Mary’s Ryken High School, in addition to designated lots along Lawrence Avenue, Washington Street and Park Avenue.

For event safety, spectators are asked to obey all posted No Parking and Reserved Parking signs as well as police and volunteer instructions.

Christmas on the Square is sponsored by the Commissioners of Leonardtown, the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, and the Leonardtown Business Association. For further information, please visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/ChristmasontheSquare. (Rain date: The rain date will consist of the Annual Tree Lighting only on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM.)