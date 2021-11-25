St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Seeking Identities of Suspects Pictured in Best Buy Theft

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons pictured in a theft investigation.

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., the three suspects bagged up speakers at the California Best Buy store and then fled the store without paying for the items. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a blue four-door pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call DFC John Fenwick at 301-475-4200, ext. 8140 or email [email protected] Case # 57823-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

