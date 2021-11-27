Police Investigating 18-Year-Old Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision in Lusby

On Friday, November 26, 2021, at approximately 3:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Barreda Blvd. and Chestnut Drive in Lusby, for the reported motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

An off-duty firefighter called 911 and reported a single vehicle off the roadway into a tree, and requested a helicopter and the Shock trauma GO-TEAM from the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2008 Toyota Camry was travelling north on Barreda Blvd and according to witnesses, lost control, crossed the double yellow line and struck a tree.

The Shock trauma GO-TEAM and Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 were both cancelled due to CPR being administered.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Cory D. Angelo Zelonis, 18 of Lusby, MD. Zelonis was suffering from serious injuries and was transported to CalvertHealth where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team Responded and continued the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash, is asked to please contact Sgt. T. Phelps of the Crash Reconstruction Team at (410) 535-2800 or [email protected].