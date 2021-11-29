Funeral Services for Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Michael Cahall

The funeral service for Chief Michael Cahall will be held at the Bay District Fire Department (BDVFD) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.; the family will be receiving guests from 12:00 p.m., to 1:00 p.m. A funeral procession to Charles Memorial Gardens, in Leonardtown, will follow for the committal and burial.

Following the internment, there will be a dinner reception at the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad (LPVRS), Station 39. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made, in Mike’s honor, to one of the many causes Mike supported and dearly loved:

Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad. P.O. Box 339, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Newton Players

https://www.newtowneplayers.org/donate1.html

Londontowne Symphony Orchestra

https://www.lso-music.org/supporting-the-lso

Service Location Addresses:

Bay District Volunteer Fire Department – Fellowship Hall – 46900 S Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Charles Memorial Gardens – 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad – Station 39 – 21685 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park, MD 20653

