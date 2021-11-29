St. Mary’s County – Wanted for Escape – Callie Anne Whitney

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Callie Anne Whitney, age 22 of Lexington Park. Whitney is wanted for escape for violating the terms and conditions of her release to a treatment facility in Anne Arundel County. Whitney is a black female, 5’6” and weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Callie Anne Whitney is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension 78128 or by email at [email protected].

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.