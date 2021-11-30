PLEASE SHARE: Family of Murder Victims Asks for Your Help in Raising Money for Funerals of Mother & Daughter

SMNEWSNET.COM is asking our readers to help raise the funds needed to pay for the funerals of Martina Lynn Patterson, and her daughter, Lyneasha Justice Greenwell.

Martina had just celebrated her 37th birthday, and her daughter was about to celebrate her 7th birthday in December.

On November 24, the day before Thanksgiving, Martina and Lyneasha’s bodies were located a short distance from their home, they were murdered by Martina’s boyfriend.

At this time, the family trying to raise the money needed to cover the funeral expenses. A GoFundMe was set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/martina-lyneasha-funeral-expenses?member=15531677 but the funds are coming in slowly. Part of the problem was a second GoFundMe was set up, and the public was unsure where to donate so it would go the proper people. At this time, the family is trying to remove the second GoFundMe.

SMNEWSNET.COM met with family members and then spoke with the owner of Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Service, in White Plains, Maryland, and worked out a way for the public to donate directly to them and help raise the money needed.

To help, you can mail a check directly to Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Service at 4433 White Plains Lane, White Plains, Maryland 20695. You just need to print “Martina & Lyneasha funeral” in the memo. You can also call the funeral home at 301-392-0000 and make a donation by credit card. You can also contact SMNEWSNET.COM at 301-200-1812 and we will pick up your check and deliver it in person to Terrence Johnson.

SMNEWSNET.COM has already raised over $2,000 and will keep you updated every few days.

We will be doing a walk-up fundraiser in Lexington Park and will let our readers know when and where.



