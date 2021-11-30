VIDEO: Police Arrest Two Juveniles and Recover Stolen Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Sunday, November 28, 2021, at approximately 6:45 p.m., police responded to the Great Mills Quik Stop located at 21265 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported vehicle theft.

The 911 caller reported she left her vehicle running outside of the Quik Stop and came out of the store to find the vehicle missing. The vehicle was reported as a white 2004 Honda Accord with temporary Texas paper registration.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., a friend of the victim called 911 to report the stolen vehicle was parked at the gas pumps of Blimpies located at Hermanville Road and Three Notch Road.

The witness reported the vehicle was parked at the gas pumps and was occupied by three black males wearing masks and gloves.

Police arrived on the scene and made contact with an employee of Blimpies who refused to show/give Officers the surveillance video, Deputies searched the surrounding neighborhoods and area and attempted to locate the vehicle.

A short time later, a marked St. Mary’s County K9 unit located the stolen vehicle parked and occupied on Castaway Circle in Lexington Park, Deputies detained two suspects until backup arrived on the scene, where both suspects were taken into custody on the scene, one suspect reportedly fled on foot and has was not apprehended.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two suspects arrested were juveniles, and Deputies recovered an airsoft handgun from the vehicle.



