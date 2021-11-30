Governor Hogan Statement on COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement:

“This morning, I received a briefing from the state’s COVID-19 Response Team regarding the new variant of concern identified by global health officials. We are closely monitoring the situation, and we will provide further public health updates to Marylanders as more information becomes available.

“While there is still much unknown about the Omicron variant and how it will spread, the most important thing Marylanders can do right now is to get vaccinated or get a booster shot. It is the best way to maintain your immunity and protect yourself and your family from severe illness. All Marylanders age 18 and older are eligible for boosters, and we continue to have the supply and the capacity to provide a vaccine to anyone who wants one.

“Our state continues to have one of the most robust testing surveillance systems in the country to identify and track variants. Maryland has led throughout the pandemic by listening to the experts and by following the science, and that is exactly what we will continue to do.”

NOTE: To date, the State of Maryland has reported 967,667 booster shots administered. To find a clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

