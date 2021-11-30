Police Seeking Identities of Two Counterfeit Suspects in California





The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two suspects pictured in a counterfeit money investigation.

On Friday, November 13, 2021 between 3:20 p.m., and 3:31 p.m., the suspects purchased inexpensive items with three counterfeit $100 bills at the California Walmart store and received genuine cash as change.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Melissa Green at 301-475-4200, ext. 1996 or email [email protected] Case # 57795-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.





