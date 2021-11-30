Police Investigating Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Capitol Heights

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Capitol Heights on early Sunday morning. The victims are 28-year-old Tijuan Shaw of District Heights and 25-year-old Devon Cook also of District Heights.

On Sunday, November 28. 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Ritchie Road for a vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation reveals Shaw was driving a SUV that was traveling southbound on Ritchie Road, when for reasons that are under investigation, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Shaw was pronounced dead on the scene. Cook, who was a rear passenger of the vehicle, was also pronounced dead on the scene. A third passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.