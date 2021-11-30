Police Make Arrest After a Triple Shooting and Murder of 18-Year-Old That Occurred in 2020

The Homicide Unit identified and arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in District Heights in May of 2020. The suspect is 25-year-old Javon Hines of no fixed address. He’s charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Deniro Monts of District Heights.

On May 17, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the 6800 block of Atwood Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim on a sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Three additional people were also shot during this incident, to include Hines. He is charged with the attempted murder of the other two surviving victims. At this time, there are no charges pending against anyone else involved in this incident. The investigation continues.

The preliminary investigation revealed Hines and Monts were known to each other. The fatal shooting stemmed from an on-going dispute. Hines is charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder and other related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0024248.

