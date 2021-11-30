Walk-up COVID-19 Testing Site to Open Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Dunkirk District Park

A new COVID-19 testing site will open at Dunkirk District Park, located at 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

The testing site is independently operated by First Call Medical Center and will provide same-day, walk-up COVID-19 rapid, PCR and antigen testing in Calvert County.

Testing will be available at the site every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:00 a.m., to 3:00 p.m.

COVID-19 testing is available through many primary care providers throughout the county. The following local providers also offer COVID-19 testing by appointment:

Calvert Internal Medicine Group

CalvertHealth Primary Care (for established patients)

Patriot Urgent Care in Dunkirk, Prince Frederick and Solomons

In addition, more than 300 testing sites are available throughout Maryland; use the Maryland Department of Health testing site locator to find a location with availability.

Citizens are reminded to NOT call 911 or visit the emergency room for COVID-19 testing. DO seek emergency medical care immediately if you or someone you know is experiencing any emergency warning signs of COVID-19:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

Sudden confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds