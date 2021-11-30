Firefighters Responding to Smoke Investigation Find Large Outside Fire in Hollywood, No Injuries Reported

On Monday, November 29, 2021, at approximately 11:15 a.m., firefighters from Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department were alerted to the area of Three Notch Road and Ricky Drive in Hollywood, for the smoke investigation.

Engine 73 responded with 4 volunteers and arrived in the area a short time later to find a large brush fire along a hill side.

Engine 73 quickly deployed an attack line to protect a house and requested additional resources to the scene, which brought over 25 firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Bay District, and Hughesville.

Crews found approximately 3 acres of woods on fire, threatening several structures, lawnmowers, and vehicles.

The fire was placed under control within 30 minutes and units remained on the scene hitting hot spots for approximately two hours.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forestry was contacted to respond.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. Volunteer today!

