Wanted North Carolina Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Hollywood, Police Recover Loaded Handgun

On Sunday, November 28, 2021, Trooper First Class M. Posch conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Airport View Drive in Hollywood.

A check of the driver, identified as Isaiah Thomas Shields, 21 of Greensboro, NC, revealed that he was wanted through Washington County, MD for failure to appear, as well as Adams County, PA.

Shields was placed under arrest and a search incident to arrest revealed a loaded handgun and CDS Marijuana less than 10 Grams.

Shields was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He is held on a no bond status as of Monday, November 29, 2021., and has been charged with the following.

HANDGUN ON PERSON

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

REG FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION

ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HWY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (73 mph in a 55 mph zone)

DRIVING/ATTEMPTING DRIVE MOTOR VEH. ON HWY W/O REQ. LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED OUT OF STATE LIC.

Shields was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

On Friday, May 3, 2019, at approximately 11:20 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a reported domestic dispute call at 2000 E. Market Street.

Upon arrival police located a male subject involved in the dispute inside a vehicle. While attempting to identify the subject the male placed the vehicle in drive and attempted to flee the scene. The driver hit another vehicle in the parking lot, changed direction and drove towards the officers.

One officer discharged his weapon at the vehicle striking the driver of the vehicle.

The suspect fled the parking lot, and a short distance later lost control of the vehicle crashing at the intersection of Sykes Avenue and E Market Street. After fleeing on foot the suspect was taken into custody a short distance later.

The suspect was identified as Isaiah Thomas Shields, 18, of Greensboro, NC, and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One officer suffered minor injuries during the incident. Charges are pending at this time.

The use of force is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division to determine whether or not the discharge from the Officer was lawful, and the Professional Standards Division to determine if departmental policies were followed. The officer will be placed on administrative duties while the internal investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

