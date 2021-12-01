AUDIO: Wanted Man Struck by Vehicle Seconds After Fleeing Traffic Stop in Calvert County

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at approximately 5:40 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Rt. 260 and Limerick Lane in Owings.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy observed the Dodge Stratus operating without a rear registration plate, and upon activating his emergency lights and sirens, the suspect vehicle pulled onto the shoulder of Rt.260 but took an unusual amount of time to stop.

Upon making contact with the driver, Nicholas Robert Jordan, 27, of Glen Burnie, and the passenger, John Garrett Stone III, 27, of Arnold, the deputy asked if anything illegal was in the vehicle, Stone handed the deputy a rolled marijuana joint and then returned to his agency issued vehicle and awaited for an additional officer arrived on the scene.

Stone came back as being wanted for for failing to appear in court for driving on a suspended license. A short time after the Calvert 911 Dispatch Center confirmed the warrant was active, and police asked both subjects to exit the vehicle. One of the deputies advised Stone was being placed under arrest, as the deputy attempted to place Stone in handcuffs, he pulled away from him and ran across the Westbound lanes of Rt.260 before he tripped and fell in the median, Stone got up and then continued to run towards the Eastbound lanes of Rt.260.

As Stone left the median and entered the Eastbound lane #1, Stone tripped on the edge of the pavement and fell into lane #1 into the path of a Ford Focus where he was struck by the vehicle.

Stone then got up and fled on foot again before being taken into custody as the deputy pointed his agency issued taser at him.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene to evaluate the suspect for injuries. The operator of the striking vehicle denied any injuries and Stone stated he was “fine”.

Stone was transported to an area hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.

Since 2018, Stone has been pulled over in Anne Arundel County (January of 2020 for speeding (recorded 83 mph in a 55 mph zone), and three times in Calvert (October of 2019, October of 2018, and July of 2018. Court documents show Stone had multiple warrants issued for his arrest after failing to appear at his court dates.

Stone is currently held on a no bond status as of Wednesday, December 1, 2021, and has been charged with the following.

CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

POSS CONTBND-PLACE OF CONFINEM

RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST

OBSTRUCTING & HINDERING

FAIL OBEY RENBLE/LAWFL

Jordan was charged with CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA and CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA, he was released on his own recognizance.

Updates will be provided when then become available.

