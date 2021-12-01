One Injured After Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole and NAS Webster Field Security Fence

December 1, 2021

On Monday, November 29, 2021, at approximately 11:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Gum Landing Road and Beachville Road in St. Inigoes, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

911 callers reported that a vehicle had went through the security fence that surrounds the NAS Webster Field Annex.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway into a utility pole and resting against the security fence.

Firefighters from Ridge and NAS Webster Field responded and extricated one victim in under 10 minutes. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital after consulting for a medevac transport.

Witnesses reported the operator of the vehicle fled on foot, and was seen running away from the vehicle prior to the arrival of First Responders.

NAS Patuxent River Security Forces and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating the collision. Impaired driving is suspected at this time.

Verizon was requested to the scene to perform repairs to the utility pole.

All photos are courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.




