Motorcyclist Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at approximately 3:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Spring Ridge Middle School in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a van and motorcycle involved.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for the motorcyclists injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one victim to an area trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating the collision. Accident Reconstruction was conducted and evidence from the motorcyclists belongings was collected from the scene.

One witness reported the motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner prior to the collision.





