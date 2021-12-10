Old Mill High School Employee Charged with Sex Offenses After 16-Year-Old Victim Comes Forward

On September 28, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police Department was notified by school officials of allegations involving a sexual relationship between a student and an employee of Old Mill High School.

The School Resource Officer and school officials interviewed the student as it was learned that the student was sexually assaulted by the staff member the day prior, 09/27/2021. Notification was made to the Board of Education and the staff member was banned from returning to Old Mill High School while the investigation was ongoing.

The victim, a 16-year-old-female was later interviewed at the Anne Arundel County Child Advocacy Center. During the interview, the victim disclosed being sexually assaulted by the suspect who was identified as Fulgencio Salomon Jolon, a 30-year-old-male employee of Old Mill High School.

The Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit along with members from the Department of Social Services coordinated further investigation to include obtaining evidence and conducting additional witness interviews. Upon the conclusion of this investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Jolon with three counts of 2nd-degree assault, 4th-degree sex offense, and 4th-degree sex offense involving a person of authority. Last evening, November 30, 2021, Jolon was taken into custody without incident.

As this is still an active and ongoing investigation the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this or other incidents involving the suspect, Fulgencio Jolon, to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Fulgencio Salomon Jolon, 30-year-old of Glen Burnie, Maryland



Anne Arundel County Public Schools released the following statement.

Dear Old Mill High School Families: Attached to this letter is a news release issued by the Anne Arundel County Police Department today regarding criminal charges against one of our staff members. The release contains all of the pertinent information with regard to the criminal aspect of the case, but I am writing to you to provide additional information so that you can discuss this matter with your student in a manner you deem most appropriate.

First and foremost, I want you to know that our school and our school system took action in September immediately upon becoming aware of the allegations against Temporary Support Assistant Fulgencio Jolon. He was immediately removed from his position at our school and has not worked for AACPS since that time.

We have – and will continue – to provide the appropriate resources to the student involved in this matter. We encourage you to discuss this matter with your student as well and contact our school counselors if your student needs support.

As the police release indicates, this is an ongoing investigation. If there is any information whatsoever that you believe is pertinent to this investigation or any other matter involving Mr. Jolon, please call police at the number listed on the release as soon as possible. Please also urge your student to report anything that makes them feel unsafe to a responsible adult as soon as possible. Any safety concern can also be addressed through the Safe Schools Maryland Tip Line at 833-MD-BSAFE. That line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Finally, I would ask you to understand that neither our school nor our school system can discuss specific details of this ongoing investigation. If you have a question that you believe we can answer, please call the school at 410-969-9010.

Sincerely,

Alison Mikeska

Principal

Jolon has been charged with the following. He is held on a no-bond status as of December 10, 2021.

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE – Three counts

SEX OFF 4TH DEG-SEX CONTACT

SEX OFF 4TH- PERS POS AUTH