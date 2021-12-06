Prince George’s County Officer Suspended After Off-Duty Domestic-Related Arrest

A Prince George’s County Police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest in Anne Arundel County. Corporal Benjamin Lazic is charged with two counts of second-degree child abuse and one count of second-degree assault. The corporal was off-duty at the time of his arrest yesterday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division immediately launched an investigation after learning of the arrest. Chief Malik Aziz issued the following statement: “The charges against Corporal Lazic are troubling. If any officer breaks the law, on or off duty, that officer should be held accountable. We are fully cooperating with the Anne Arundel County Police Department as it investigates.”

The officer has been with the agency since 2013 and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

JELENA LAZIC

Jelena Lazic, age 43 of Glen Burnie has been charged with the following

CHILD ABUSE: 2ND DEG -CUST

CHILD ABUSE: 2ND DEG – HOUSE

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Corporal Benjamin Lazic, age 42 of Glen Burnie has been charged with the following

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

CHILD ABUSE: 2ND DEG -CUST

CHILD ABUSE: 2ND DEG – HOUSE