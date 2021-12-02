Police Investigating Serious Single Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville, One Flown to Trauma Center

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Golden Beach Road and Oak Acres Drive in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole with the operator trapped.

7 firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded and extricated the victim in under 10 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one victim to an area trauma center serious injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and conducted traffic reconstruction due to the severity of the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

