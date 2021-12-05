Three Flown to Area Trauma Centers After Motor Vehicle Collision in Ridge, Police Investigating

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, at approximately 5:53 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 16561 Three Notch Road and Portneys Overlook Road in Ridge, for a reported motor vehicle accident with multiple trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 4 minutes and found four vehicles in the roadway with two victims trapped.

Firefighters from Ridge, NAS Webster Field, and Bay District responded and extricated both victims in approximately 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one male victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Two victims were driven to the St. Mary’s County Airport in Hollywood where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed and transported both victims to an area trauma center with injuries reported as non-life-threatening.

Three patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision, Deputies conducted Traffic Reconstruction and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. They are seeking volunteers! Click here to sign up today.

