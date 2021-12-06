Maryland Announces Opening Weekend Deer Firearm Season Results

Hunters Find Success Despite Windy Conditions

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters reported 10,419 deer taken on the opening weekend of the 2021 Maryland firearm season, Nov. 27-28. The overall harvest was 6% lower than last year’s official opening weekend harvest of 11,123 deer, as windy conditions prevailed.

The harvest total included 4,780 antlered and 5,289 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 168 antlered and 182 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 11.

“Hunters experienced windy conditions in many parts of the state to deer hunt during the opening weekend of firearm season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The harvest decreased slightly, but there’s still plenty of time left in the season for hunters to get out and pursue their favorite pastime.”

Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, harvested 1,021 antlered deer, an 8% decrease. Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 3,927 antlered and 5,471 antlerless deer, down 2% and 9% respectively from last year

Junior hunters harvested 1,971 deer during the Junior Deer Hunt Days Nov. 13-14. The harvest was 9% lower than the official harvest of 2,171 last year. Juniors registered 1,322 antlered and 649 antlerless deer.

Maryland Unofficial Results of Junior Deer Hunt (Nov. 13-14, 2021) and Opening Weekend Firearm Deer Season (Nov. 27-28, 2021)

County Junior Hunt Opening Weekend Firearm Season Saturday Sunday Weekend

Total Antlered Antlerless Junior

Total Antlered Antlerless Total Antlered Antlerless Total Allegany 135 52 187 309 0 309 108 0 108 417 Anne Arundel 7 7 14 76 89 165 17 31 48 213 Baltimore 18 15 33 137 224 361 * * * 361 Calvert 11 4 15 56 82 138 18 26 44 182 Caroline 41 27 68 140 196 336 40 70 110 446 Carroll 99 48 147 327 359 686 87 108 195 881 Cecil 48 17 65 112 170 282 44 97 141 423 Charles 15 12 27 89 97 186 30 34 64 250 Dorchester whitetail 39 34 73 129 140 269 46 70 116 385 sika 14 11 25 107 108 215 44 62 106 321 Frederick 142 58 200 434 394 828 125 139 264 1,092 Garrett 212 78 290 328 0 328 129 0 129 457 Harford 18 10 28 89 184 273 35 90 125 398 Howard 10 2 12 72 98 170 * * * 170 Kent 50 17 67 138 256 394 38 110 148 542 Montgomery 45 28 73 104 140 244 28 49 77 321 Prince George’s 12 6 18 59 91 150 * * * 150 Queen Anne’s 37 16 53 142 232 374 46 90 136 510 Somerset whitetail 48 43 91 114 170 284 42 82 124 408 sika 0 0 0 2 2 4 0 0 0 4 St. Mary’s 15 6 21 59 78 137 20 29 49 186 Talbot 31 18 49 85 201 286 21 78 99 385 Washington 103 42 145 317 151 468 86 73 159 627 Wicomico whitetail 83 46 129 167 236 403 59 109 168 571 sika 4 1 5 11 6 17 2 3 5 22 Worcester whitetail 85 51 136 202 267 469 76 149 225 694 sika 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 1 1 3 Total 1,322 649 1,971 3,807 3,971 7,778 1,141 1,500 2,641 10,419 *Sunday hunting not permitted.