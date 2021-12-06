St. Mary’s Man Wins $30,018 at Murphy’s Town & Country Convenience Store in Avenue Playing Racetrax

A Racetrax player from St. Mary’s County was running errands and, as often happens, decided to play a few games. What has never happened before, though, did happen, when he won $30,018.90 on a Superfecta Box bet.

The winner didn’t find out, however, until he got home and checked his ticket.

“I never watch the races. I don’t have time for that,” said Andrew Mattingly while claiming his prize on Dec. 3 at Maryland Lottery headquarters.

As he does once a week or so, the 22-year-old played high-odds horses – 8, 9, 10 and 12 in this case – on a Superfecta Box bet for four races. On Andrew’s second race, the horses finished 12, 10, 8 and 9. The Superfecta Box shakes out to a 10-cent bet per horse per place, but the odds are such that the payoff is a handsome sum.

“It’s funny because my wife’s sister’s boyfriend played the same numbers a few weeks ago and won,” said Andrew’s dad, who accompanied the winner on the trip to claim the prize.

Andrew said he hadn’t given any thought to what he would do with the money and his dad offered a practical suggestion: save some of it!

Sharing in Andrew’s galloping success is Murphy’s Town & Country convenience store at 21270 Abell Road in the crossroads community of Avenue. The St. Mary’s County retailer picks up a bonus of $300 from the Lottery for selling a winning Racetrax ticket for $10,000 or more.