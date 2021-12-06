St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Gerard Muschette, Named as Deputy of the Quarter

Cpl. Muschette was awarded for his leadership qualities while working at Great Mills High School.

As a School Resource Officer, Cpl. Muschette is often called upon to intervene in physical altercations, to mentor students, to investigate various crimes and to assist school staff with new and inventive ways to solve potential problems. The Corporal takes the time to interact with students and to get to know them. He shows genuine concern for their experiences at school, as well as their lives outside of school.

