St. Mary’s County Criminal Summons Served – November 2021

11/02/21- Krystal Jonette Shamblin, age 37 of Virginia- Fraud/ID Info Theft by Dep. Salas# 358.

11/02/21- Carol Marie Thompson, age 33 of Callaway- two counts Unattended Child by Dep, Rycyzyn# 350.

11/03/21- Charles Douglas Stump, age 39 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property, Reckless Driving and Negligent Driving by Dep. Graves# 354.

11/03/21- Unique Ontee Spicer, age 35 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Graves# 354.

11/03/21- Steve Lovell Thomas, age 51 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Reppel# 141.

11/05/21- Mactavis Kemon Wardrick, age 31 of Lexington Park- Litter/Dump: Under 100 pounds by Dep. Rycyzyn# 350.

11/05/21- Samuel Lee Craddock, age 46 of Lexington Park- Harass: Course of Conduct and Telephone Misuse: Repeat Calls by DFC. Shelko# 326.

11/06/21- Marissa Danielle Morgan, age 23 of Mechanicsville- Theft by DFC. Shelko# 326.

11/06/21- Charles Willard Thompson, age 56 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilson# 370.

11/07/21-John Christopher Miedzinski, age 36 of Lexington Park- Peace Order/Fail to Comply by DFC. Shelko# 326.

11/07/21- Jesse Marie Jameson, age 30 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. White# 200.

11/07/21- Ahmoni Breneick Clayton, age 25 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st Degree by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

11/07/21- Jason Williams Wiley, age 33 of Ridge- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Dixon# 380.



11/07/21- John Christopher Miedzinski, age 36 of Lexington Park- Robbery, Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking, Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle, Peace Order/Fail to Comply and Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Shelko# 326.

11/08/21- Tyrell Marquice Birdine, age 21 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Green# 218.

11/08/21- Troy Lamont Fenwick, age 46 of Lexington Park- Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction, Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession and Illegal Possession of Ammunition by Dep. Graves# 354.

11/08/21- Marvin Jerome Contee, age 62 of Capitol Heights- Failure to Appear/Witness by Dep. Hill# 361.

11/09/21- Tretwann Antonio Payne, age 18 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree, Disorderly Conduct, and Disturbing School Activities by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

11/10/21- Amanda Rae Bailey, age 39 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

11/10/21- Daniel Louis Lagana, age 52 of Mechanicsville- Malicious Destruction of Property and Driver Spinning Wheels by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

11/11/21- Breauna Valencia Dixon, age 31 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Dixon# 380.

11/12/21- Joseph Leroy James Perry, age 30 of Avenue- Failure to Appear/Witness by DFC. Hersh# 343.

11/14/21- Sharmaine Inez Dunnington, age 30 of Lexington Park- Dangerous Weapon/Conceal by Dep. Luffey# 352.

11/14/21- Michael Edwin Hall, age 45 of Hollywood- Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Green# 218.

11/17/21- Chaude Amore Chase, age 29 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Kril# 382.

11/18/21- Morgan Nicole Ulrich, age 26 of Great Mills- Confine Unattended Child by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

11/19/21- Melissa Lettice Thompson, age 31 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Salas# 358.

11/22/21- George Anthony Hall, age 35 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Cpl. Hartzell# 97.

11/23/21- Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 28 of Piney Point- Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking, Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle and Theft by Dep. Burgess# 355.

11/25/21- Clayton Lewis Quade, age 35 of Bushwood- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Wilson# 370.

11/26/21- Larry Anthony Pickeral, age 33 of Bryantown- Violate Protective Order by DFC. Beyer# 319.

11/28/21- Tyisha Sherie Thomas, age 28 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

11/28/21- Tyeshera Cherice Hawkins, age 36 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

11/28/21- Michael John Mulligan Sr., age 52 of California- Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property and Harassment by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

11/29/21- Kevin Bryan Wright, age 37 of California- Rogue and Vagabond and Theft by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

11/29/21- Wayne Carroll Key, age 42 of Great Mills- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Schell# 359.

11/30/21- Shonell Monia Johnson, age 23 of Callaway- Theft by Dep. Wimberly#357.