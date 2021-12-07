Murder Victims Remembered at 20th Annual Silent Angel Memorial Service

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office hosted on Sunday its 20th Annual Silent Angel Memorial service, remembering those from St. Mary’s County who lost their lives at the hand of another over the recent decades.

The names of 89 people were read aloud, while survivors, friends, family, Sheriff’s Office personnel and Criminal Justice students from the James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center decorated a Christmas tree hanging ornaments in memory of those passed away.

Sheriff Tim Cameron told the audience at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, “We remember. Law enforcement remembers. I’m sorry we’re here, but I’m glad to see you all.”

The Silent Angel Memorial was founded in 2002 by Mrs. Eileen Bildman, after her son Kevin was tragically murdered in St. Mary’s County in November of 2001. During the ceremony, the families of homicide victims place an angel ornament on a Christmas Tree, and the name of each victim is read. Each ornament has the name of the victim, date of birth, and the date they became a “Silent Angel.”

The hope has been to bring the community together for a memorial service that provides comfort and support to the survivors of homicide. The foundation is non-profit and is supported solely by the community and sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

